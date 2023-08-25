Firefighters from Baton Rouge have been called in to battle wildfires in Beauregard Parish, where two communities have been evacuated; one of the fires is currently the largest in the state, officials said.
Baton Rouge Fire Department firefighters got to a command center in Beauregard Parish shortly before 1 a.m. Friday morning, Curt Monte, spokesperson with the department, said.
"The request came in from the State Fire Marshal's Office yesterday at about 6 p.m., and we put the call out," Monte said.
"We loaded everything up and our folks hit the road at about 9:30 p.m. last night," he said.
The crew, who were off duty and came back in for the mission, include a district captain, a captain, a fire equipment operator and two firefighters, Monte said.
Vehicles include a pumper truck, as well as a district chief truck.
"On-scene commands can be made from the truck," Monte said.
St. George Fire Department firefighters were deployed from Sabine Parish, where a wildfire situation has improved, to Beauregard Parish on Wednesday night, after fire jumped a major highway, said Meg Kling, spokeswoman for the department.
Some St. George Department firefighters returned Thursday, while three of the department's officers, who are part of the state Fire Marshal's Incident Management Team, remained in Beauregard Parish to help organize resources and operations, Kling said.
A mandatory evacuation was issued Thursday night for the town of Merryville. The community of Singer is also under a mandatory evacuation order.
The Tiger Island Fire, which forced the evacuation of Merryville, is currently the largest fire in the state.