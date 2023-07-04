The Baton Rouge Fourth of July fireworks display was cut short on Tuesday night.
A small fire broke out on the launching barge where the fireworks are set off. The show ended around 9:11 p.m.
Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Justin Hill confirmed to The Advocate that a pallet caught fire during the fireworks show. No fireworks were involved in the fire.
It was unclear how the fire initially started, but fire department officials will continue to investigate.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office owns a boat that was staffed with BRFD personnel for the fireworks display. Officials extinguished the fire by 10:17 p.m.
