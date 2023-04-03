The region's biggest flood-control project -- the Comite River Diversion Canal, now under construction -- will cost nearly twice as much as originally thought and is well short of the cash needed to be finished, federal officials said Monday.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials blamed both inflation, which has significantly boosted material and labor costs, and design changes since the last estimates were made in 2017 based on preliminary plans.
Corps officials said the new cost estimate won't halt the utility relocations or canal construction phases that are under way, but the six final pieces of the 12-mile diversion canal lack money to be built.
Still awaiting action are three canal digging phases and the construction of the structure that diverts water from the Comite River into the canal, corps officials said.
The canal is supposed to route high water from the Comite -- which drains Baker, Zachary and Baton Rouge -- west to the Mississippi River to reduce flooding in the Amite River Basin.
A new estimate put the canal's total cost at $907 million, up from the $484 million spent or obligated on land, wetlands mitigation, current construction and earlier construction phases since the project's inception.
The $423 million shortfall represents an 87% increase over the previous estimate.
Talked about since the 1960s, the diversion canal took conceptual form after the historic 1983 flood and, by the 1990s and 2000s, began to get some funding from the Corps, the state and local taxpayers to incrementally address pieces of the project, including land and wetlands mitigation.
Before the latest round of construction started in 2019, the only other piece of the diversion to be built was the Bayou Lilly control structure, which was finished in 2011.
Revelation of the new potential setback for the long-delayed project comes just weeks after Corps and state Department of Transportation and Development officials acknowledged more slippage in the canal's construction timeline. They told a state panel that the canal likely wouldn't be finished until mid to late 2025.
Nick Sims, Corps assistant deputy district engineer for programs and project management, said the final phases that now don't have funding won't encounter additional construction delays as long as more money can be found by the end of the year.
"We do have sufficient funding to complete all work that is underway, and we will explore every avenue for securing the additional funding needed to complete the project," Sims said.
Sims said the agency is looking first at federal dollars and then "all available avenues to meet the shortfall."
He added that the Corps does have funds available. Officials in the New Orleans district are working with their regional division and headquarters offices to see how much could be used for the diversion canal.
The revelation comes more three years after U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, was able to get the project fully funded with a $343 million outlay from the Corps, based on estimates then. Now, the congressman says he'll be looking for more money.
"In just a few years we've gone from a fully-funded project to only having half the money we need to finish— it's just ridiculous," Graves said in a statement Monday.
He charged that the rising cost of road, flood and other important projects only underscore how irresponsible President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill and "the so-called 'American Rescue Plan' and 'Inflation Reduction Act' were" because they put trillions of dollars toward wasteful programs instead of needed projects in Louisiana.
"We are working to find solutions to this situation and are committed to securing the money to complete the Comite Project," he said.
DOTD officials didn't immediately offer a comment Monday on the new estimates.
Corps officials are also looking at cost figures for two other significant flood control projects in southeast Louisiana, Sims added, the so-called "five bayous" project in Baton Rouge and the West Shore hurricane protection levee in St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes.
"Both estimates are expected to be completed this summer," he said.
Inflation factors accounted for 25% of the higher costs. Just applying the inflation that the economy has experienced since 2017, the Corps' earlier estimate of $484 million for the Comite Diversion rose to $609 million, Sims said.
Digging of the diversion's 8-mile, manmade channel saw the largest single increase, up $205 million, officials said.
Among the materials and costs that went up for that work, the cost of channel digging went up 100%, rock used to line the canal rose 75% and concrete increased 126%, corps officials said.
Also, more material than expected has been needed to dig and build the canal after designs were finalized, officials added.
Utility relocations also went up from $38 million to $118 million.
While the two Florida Gas lines that have caused delays in the canal construction play a big part in that increase, corps officials said increases for utility locations were across the board.
Sims said the Corps is disappointed in the size of the new cost estimates, though it had expected some kind of increase based on recent contract awards and the rising price of materials they were seeing.
"So we did anticipate an increase, but the actual magnitude, we just recently developed that number," he said.
The manmade waterway can't operate until all the pieces are finished, though some flood-protection benefit could occur when local bayous in Baker and Zachary funnel water into the excavated sections of the canal, corps officials have said.
With help from the funding Graves won in 2018, more than half the canal has been dug, three of seven new bridges are nearly finished, two of three bayou diversions into the new waterway are under construction and almost all of the land has been bought.
Prior to that, the project had suffered from insufficient funding and years of delays, though progress did happen slowly.
The $30 million Bayou Lilly control structure has waited more than a decade since it was finished to be operated, It recently has needed refurbishing to be ready for actual use. The structure acts as a low-water dam that, when the Comite is high enough, allows water to flow over it, 45 feet downhill into bottomlands for the final stretch to the Mississippi.
Originally, the diversion canal was funded by the Corps of Engineers, DOTD and the local landowners who would most benefit from the canal. Those landowners paid a dedicated property tax to the Amite River Basin Commission for 20 years that expired at the end of 2020.
With apparent full funding until recently, the last few years of tax collection by the commission had gone unspent. The panel has amassed more than $9 million dedicated to the canal.
East Baton Rouge city-parish officials recently said they want that money dedicated to the canal's long-term management, which past city-parish mayors had agreed to take on once it is built.
Rene Poche, a corps spokesman, said it is too soon to say if any of those local dollars could be needed to fill the funding gap.