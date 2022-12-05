A few years ago, Baton Rouge's garbage pickup came under fierce criticism, particularly after several major hurricanes. But the number of complaints has plummeted in recent years, 311 call records show, and parish leaders plan to renew Republic Services for a 10-year contract.
“I think they’re doing a very good job,” Environmental Services Director Rick Speer said. “They’ve been very responsive.”
The new trash and recycling contract, negotiated by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office, would lead to some changes in the service provided to residents. Pickups will happen once a week instead of twice a week, and fees will increase by $5.50 a month, to $28.50.
The city-parish is also requiring Republic to purchase trucks equipped with cameras that will photograph every stop along a route to ensure garbage bins aren’t missed — a problem that plagued Republic in previous years.
Metro Council will consider the contract during their Dec. 14 meeting and has the option to keep twice-a-week pickups in place — but that could add as much as $15 to residents’ monthly user fee.
The city-parish’s 311 line received an average of 1,767 calls per month of missed garbage pickups from March through December 2018 — the first 10 months of Republic’s current contract. In 2019, the average number of monthly complaints increased to 2,084, peaking at 3,377 in March and 3,867 in July, according to the city-parish’s 311 call log.
Representatives from Republic were grilled by the Metro Council and apologized to city-parish officials and the public during a news conference in June of that year.
The public pressure led to the company hiring 10 new drivers, and complaints decreased to about 500 a month by the end of the year.
Complaints remained low until the pandemic and stay-at-home orders led to an increase in the amount of garbage generated by homes around the country and in the parish, creating some backlogs in 2020. The 311 line saw another spike in September 2021 when Hurricane Ida rolled through the region, but complaints have largely remained around a few hundred per month throughout 2021 and 2022.
“The processes that we’ve established with our partner are working well and complaints are down,” Speer told the council during a quarterly report this October.
East Baton Rouge Parish pays Republic $26 million annually to pick up residential trash and recyclable materials at about 135,000 households under its current contract.
Councilman Dwight Hudson, who was on the council in 2019, said Republic’s service in his District 9 has “vastly improved” and he plans to approve the company’s contract with the city-parish.
“You can look at the data and definitely see that complaints are down and that, in general, service has improved,” Hudson said.
Other council members have voiced satisfaction with the recent service provided by Republic.
“We have had some challenges, but that’s the case with any business,” Councilman Darryl Hurst said following Republic’s October report.
In order to ensure the company’s service doesn’t backslide, the new contract includes a stipulation that Republic purchase 47 trucks equipped with cameras that will document every stop along a route in order to keep drivers accountable, Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford said. Republic will be given two years to bring the cameras into operation. The contract also requires Republic to augment its customer service team in order to make it more responsive to residents’ complaints, Raiford said.
“The contract is much more robust than the existing contract,” Speer said.
The new camera-equipped trucks will also address a long-standing complaint from some residents and council members that Republic’s current trucks contribute to the parish’s litter problem. The updated design of trucks should “dramatically reduce” the chance of trash flying out of them, Speer said.