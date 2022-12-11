Baton Rouge residents could pay almost 25% more for garbage, recycling and trash collection and see pickups reduced to once a week — but some Metro Council members say they may not vote for that plan.
Council members reached by phone last week were divided over the proposed 10-year contract with Republic Services negotiated by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s administration.
“It’s like they want to give you half a Whopper at twice the price,” Councilwoman Chauna Banks said.
The council could instead approve a contract that keeps twice-a-week garbage pickups — but that could add as much as $15 to residents’ monthly user fee.
The negotiated contract with once-a-week pickups would increase monthly user fees by $5.50, to $28.50. The fee will also increase every year by 4% beginning in March of 2024, according to the draft contract.
Republic will also no longer handle out-of-cart trash collections under the new contract. Baton Rouge-based Richard’s Disposal Inc. would take over that duty.
If approved, the contract will take effect on March 1 as Republic’s current contract that began in 2018 expires. The contract will remain in effect for seven years, with the option to renew the contract for up to three additional years beginning in 2030.
The fees are going up because of across-the-board inflation, city-parish Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford said. The negotiated fee is $3.50 a month cheaper than Republic’s original bid, according to a cost sheet provided by the city-parish.
“We did everything we could to come down on the cost, which we did,” Raiford said. “We didn’t just take the number that they gave us.”
Once-a-week garbage collection offers the most affordable rate for residents and is common practice in municipalities throughout the Gulf Coast, Raiford said. In Lafayette, residents currently pay $34.22 for weekly garbage, recycling and out-of-cart trash collection.
“Looking around at other cities, just about everyone has gone to one day a week,” Councilman Aaron Moak said. “I think by reducing to one day a week, you will get better service.”
Council members are currently reviewing a draft of the contract that became public on Friday ahead of Wednesday’s vote on the proposal.
Broadly, Moak said he supports the contract but is still poring through the 71-page document before coming to a final decision. Councilman Dwight Hudson also previously said he is generally in favor of the negotiated contract.
Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. said he is currently leaning toward supporting a deferral of the item so the city-parish can negotiate further. Banks said she would also support a deferral at this point.
“I am not in support of reducing the service from two days to one day and having a price increase,” Dunn said.
Banks also pointed to Republic’s history of issues with missed pickups under its current contract as a reason for her trepidation.
“If they miss one, you still have another chance in that seven-day period,” Banks said. “With once a week, the concern is you may not have that opportunity for another seven days.”
Some larger families also need twice-a-week garbage pickup to keep pace with their output of waste, Banks added.
Raiford said these concerns are addressed within the contract.
The new contract includes a stipulation that Republic purchase 47 trucks equipped with cameras that will document every stop along a route in order to keep drivers accountable, Raiford said. Republic will be given two years to bring the cameras into operation. The contract also requires Republic to augment its customer service team in order to make it more responsive to residents’ complaints, Raiford said.
The contract also makes it much easier for the city-parish to hold Republic accountable through fines if preventable issues with collection pop up, Raiford said.
Under the once-a-week proposal, residents who need twice-a-week pickup will have the option to rent an additional garbage cart for $7 a month in order to double their capacity, Raiford said.
“Why should everybody in the parish pay for twice-a-week service when you can rent an extra cart … and have that service, which is really what we’re dealing with already, like twice-a-week service,” Raiford said.
In order to ease the transition to once-a-week service, pickups twice a week will continue under the new contract throughout the spring before fully transitioning in June, Raiford said. Republic will also be expected to lead a public outreach campaign to educate residents on the changes during that transition period, according to the draft contract.
Ed Lagucki, president of the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations and a member of the team that evaluated the contract, said he thinks the changes to the garbage services are acceptable, but the public rollout will be key to getting the public’s support for it.
Members of the federation have bombarded Lagucki with questions about the changes to the services in recent weeks, and they are generally supportive of it once he’s able to answer those questions, he said.
Lagucki pointed to the October rollout, then implosion, of a proposed stormwater utility fee as a cautionary tale. The city-parish was accused of not being transparent about the need for the stormwater fee and eventually pulled it amid public backlash.
“We need to take the time to educate people, being very transparent about the cost escalations we’ve experienced and about how this service looks very similar to the surrounding municipal governments,” Lagucki said. “They still may not like the answer, but at least they’ll understand there’s some validity on how they got to that answer.”