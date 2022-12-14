Residents in East Baton Rouge Parish will see their garbage, recycling and trash pickup bill increase by $12.50 a month beginning next March, and that rate will then continue to rise by 4% every year starting in 2024, under contracts approved by Metro Council Wednesday evening.
The contracts with Republic Services to handle garbage and recycling collection and Richard's Disposal to handle out of cart trash collection were approved after 2 hours of debate. Council members were split on whether or not to cut garbage collection service back to once-a-week or keep twice-a-week at a far costlier rate for the 133,000 households serviced in the parish.
Residents currently pay $23.00 monthly for twice-a-week garbage collection, once-a-week recycling and once-a-week out of cart trash collection by Republic Services.
Under the new contracts beginning in March, Republic will no longer handle out-of-cart waste, which will fall under the duties of New Orleans-based garbage collection service Richard's Disposal.
The approved contract would go into effect March 1, when the current Republic contract, signed in 2018, expires. The contract would last seven years, with the option to renew for an additional year, up to three years in 2030.
The contract was approved by a vote of 8 to 2, with council members Rowdy Gaudet and Dwight Hudson voting no while council members Chauna Banks and Cleve Dunn Jr. chose to abstain.
Officials with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome negotiated a decrease in service to once-a-week garbage pickup with Republic that would have raised monthly rates by $5.50 a month to $28.50. Broome's administration recommended the council approve that contract at a lower rate out of concern that residents wouldn't be able to afford the much higher rate to keep twice-a-week pickup, but the council did not follow that recommendation.
Fees are going up due to inflation, according to city-parish Transportation and Drainage director Fred Raiford.