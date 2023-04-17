Hockey is returning to Baton Rouge and with it comes all the excitement of a brand new franchise, from the introduction of team colors and a mascot to the choosing of a new team name.
The city has been granted a franchise team in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, a professional ice hockey minor league independent of the National Hockey League.
To decide a name for the new hockey franchise, the Raising Cane's River Center is holding a team name submission contest for the next two weeks.
According to the River Center website, the naming contest begins Monday and will run until midnight on April 30th.
There is no limit to the number of submissions per person and all submissions will be considered by the team’s staff.
A team name will be selected and announced in late May, according to the River Center. The winner of the contest will receive a pair of season tickets for the inaugural season and a team jersey with the winning name on the back.
If multiple people submit the selected name, a winner will be randomly chosen.
The new team will play 28 home games a year at the River Center, which holds a 3-year lease with team owner Barry Soskin.
The last time a minor league hockey team played in the city, almost 20 years ago, they were known as the Baton Rouge Kingfish as a nod to the nickname of former Louisiana governor and U.S. Senator Huey P. Long.
Now, fans will get a chance to submit their choice of a new name for the minor league hockey franchise that will call Baton Rouge home for the next three years.