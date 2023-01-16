For about three decades, rainwater slowly but steadily dragged Baton Rouge litter into a 10-acre pit behind LSU's Burden Museum and Gardens off of Essen Lane. More and more trash piled up, until about 81 tons of discarded bottles, cans, plastic objects and other trash sat in a soaking heap.
Over the past few months, a project to remove that garbage, funded by hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants has started to bear fruit. By December, about 75% of the trash had been removed, said resident director Jeff Kuehny.
"What happens is, there’s a lot of older litter that has been accumulating over 30 years there, and so that kind of surfaces as we get into rainy bits from the vegetation and stuff that’s in there," he said. "We’re doing another cleanup next week actually and we’ll continue to do that until we get all of it out."
Once fully cleaned, the site will be used as an education and demonstration site for stormwater management.
"We’ll extend our trail system to that wetlands and borrow pit so that it will be accessible to the public and anyone who wants to see the demonstration sites to understand what’s happened and understand what’s actually occurring as far as stormwater management can go,” Kuehny said.
It's an issue that is of growing prominence — and controversy — in Baton Rouge.
Federal regulators say East Baton Rouge Parish is out of compliance with the Clean Water Act's rules for handling stormwater. They are pushing parish leaders to beef up protections that stop litter, chemicals and other hazards from piling up in heavy rain.
But finding money to do that has been a challenge. The parish has spent $56 million in federal funding on stormwater in recent years, but that is one-time money and there are few long-term revenue sources.
Last year, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration proposed a new stormwater fee that would have charged property owners $1.36 per 500 square feet of "impermeable surface," meaning concrete, roofs and other surfaces that didn't absorb water. The plan would have raised $36.5 million.
But, after weeks of fierce debate and fiery public meetings, Metro Council rejected the plan. Members sharply criticized the Broome administration, saying it was trying to rush through a fee without being transparent about why it was necessary, and saying they felt misled by parish leaders who said a non-disclosure agreement barred them from talking about crucial details.
In her State of the City address earlier this month, Broome announced she is creating a community workgroup that will be tasked with finding a long-term funding solution for stormwater problems. More details on the workgroup are set to be unveiled next month.
The enormous trash heap at Burden shows the scale of the city's stormwater problems. And, for those doing the work, the cleanup shows what can be done if the resources are available.
"We can really get in there and make an impact, especially on the legacy litter or old litter," said Don Bates, founder of the Osprey Initiative, which was contracted to do the cleanup. "This project already has shown a lot of success in that initial removal and now it’s time to think about how we keep it from coming back.”
Grants fund current work
In 2021, the Louisiana Stormwater Coalition used donated funds to clean up Bayou Fountain. Working with the parish parks system, Paddle BR and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, the group installed a litter-catching boom and created what they believe is the first ever litter-free paddle trail in Baton Rouge.
"I’m proud to say that Bayou Fountain is a success, we installed a boom about a year or so ago and it has been a tremendous success in capturing the litter flowing through the bayou." said Louisiana Stormwater Coalition co-founder Renee Verma said.
That project led to a $500,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency dedicated to cleaning up Bayou Fountain, the Capital Lakes, and the Burden property. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality pitched in another $400,000.
In addition to cleaning up the existing trash at Burden, the coalition and the LSU AgCenter have put EPA funds towards an environmental contractor that will help study the most effective litter-catching techniques — so the litter doesn't just start piling up again.
At the final of the three demonstration sites, Capitol Lakes, Louisiana Stormwater Coalition co-founder Marie Constantin said volunteers have already picked up over 2,000 bags of litter, 344 tires, 1 couch and two toilets.
Working with the Osprey Initiative and their equipment, Verma said the Louisiana Stormwater Coalition will use data from the three sites to create a manual for stormwater management in bayous, lakes and wetland settings.
“I do see that there’s hope, that’s why we’re working so hard on these three demonstration projects to show that stormwater management does work and it does impact quality of life," she said.
A long-term solution?
Aside from the three grant-funded projects, East Baton Rouge officials say they've been working on stormwater cleanup and prevention projects throughout the parish. Spokesman Mark Armstrong said the city is working on a litter-catching device it plans to install in Corporation Canal near LSU's North Gate and possible net devices in storm drains, for example.
"We've been looking at all the things dealing with stormwater, including drainage, maintenance and water quality," he said.
Armstrong said the city's focus has been on water quality since Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome took office in 2017.
"When it comes to booms in creeks and things like that, it's harder to get out there and clean them on a regular basis but we're also looking at those as well," Armstrong said. "We're just looking at the best ways to do it because we know it's something that needs to be done."
While the Metro Council quashed Brome's proposed stormwater fee, even council members who voted against the fee acknowledged some sort of more long-term solution to the issue is needed.
Some have proposed taking money that currently goes to other parish services and rededicating it to stormwater. Others have said a new tax or fee makes sense, but it should be approved by voters.
In her State of the City address last week, Broome pointed to progress over the past year on issues like public safety, the local economy, infrastructure —and stormwater.
She said the new working group, which will include metro council members, business leaders, residents, and others, will be tasked with finding solutions that bring the system back into compliance.
"There is no question that stormwater issues exist in our city-parish," she said.