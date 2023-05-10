A Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday after a woman noticed what turned out to be a tracking device on her car and contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office, arrest records say.
Austin Henriksen, 29, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison, on a count of prohibited usage of a tracking device.
The woman called officers on April 12, after she discovered an unknown object protruding from underneath her car, on the driver's rear passenger side, the affidavit says.
The device is described by the manufacturer as a GPS tracker for real-time tracking, with the use of a smart phone device.
Deputies received a search warrant and contacted the maker of the tracking device and learned it was registered to and paid for by Henriksen.
Henriksen refused to meet with investigators and was subsequently arrested, the affidavit says.