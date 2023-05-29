A Baton Rouge man killed during Operation Desert Shield in 1990 while serving in the Marine Corps was honored on Memorial Day during a parade in Washington, D.C.
The National Desert Shield and Desert Storm War Memorial Association organized a march of about 400 veterans from Operation Desert Storm in the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.
Each veteran carried a patch with the name of one of the 375 military members, including Lance Cpl. Thomas Adams, of Baton Rouge, who died while serving in those operations.
On Oct. 8, 1990, two helicopters launched for an night vision training operation off the coast of Oman disappeared from the radar an hour later. Observers on the flight deck saw a ball of fire drop into the sea, according to an obituary of Adams.
Search efforts did not recover any of the eight men aboard, including Adams, and the aircrew was declared missing at sea. They are considered the first casualties of Operation Desert Shield.
Adams' name was carried during the ceremony by veteran Willie Dixon.