A woman was nine months pregnant when she was killed in an early-morning shooting Sunday after the suspects mistook her vehicle for another that had fired shots into the air at a nearby party earlier that night, arrest documents show.
Kerisha Johnson, 36, and her unborn child were shot at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North Carrollton Avenue as Johnson attempted to pick up party-goers in the area, police said.
Baton Rouge Police detectives arrested and booked Marques Porch, Gregory Parker and Derrick Curry into East Baton Rouge Parish prison, each on counts of second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.
One of the three, Maques Porch, was a part-time corrections officer for the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at the time of his arrest, but has been terminated, the Sheriff's Office said.
"Upon learning of his arrest he was terminated as of yesterday," said Corporal Landon Groger, public affairs officer for the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, said Monday.
Porch first served as a full-time corrections officer from June 2022–November 2022, then came back as a part-time corrections officer from February 2023 until he was terminated Sunday.
This is a developing story. Advocate writer Rebecca Holland contributed to this story.