Baton Rouge-area native Don Lemon, a longtime anchor at CNN, has been let go from the network, Lemon said in a statement.
"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN," Lemon said in a twitter post. "I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly."
"At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network," he said. "It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."
"With that said," Lemon continued, "I want to thank my colleagues. They are the most talented journalists in the business and I wish them the best."
Lemon had filled a number of roles at the network, including eight years a prime-time anchor and most recently as a host on CNN This Morning.
Lemon was engulfed in controversy when he said on air that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was "past her prime," and later was the subject of a Variety piece that accused him of a history of misogyny, allegations which Lemon denied.
