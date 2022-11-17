Public officials and attorneys attending a first-of-its-kind hearing over reported noise ordinance violations by one of downtown Baton Rouge’s most popular bars were divided over whether or not the ordinance is clear enough to allow for proper enforcement.
East Baton Rouge Parish’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board considered allegations Thursday evening that Happy’s Irish Pub repeatedly violated the parish noise ordinance throughout the summer.
After several hours of testimony, Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman, who represents downtown, said the city-parish’s ordinances regulating noise are too unclear for the ABC board to be able to render a judgment.
“It needs to be concrete,” Coleman said. “The conversation had been started before, and this is something I’m going to take a look at because we need this to be black and white.”
The hearing was the first of its kind since a Metro Council effort to amend the noise ordinance to have it enforced by the ABC Office for restaurants and bars was scrapped in May. Councilwoman Denise Amoroso decided to pull the legislation because the Parish Attorney’s Office said the noise ordinance could already be enforced by ABC and the office would begin doing so.
Amoroso attended Thursday’s hearing and said the noise ordinance’s stipulation that music and chatter “offensive to persons of ordinary sensibilities” is already clear and needs to be enforced.
“You’ve got to be a good neighbor,” Amoroso said. “We’ve got to have respect for one another. Just because you’re an establishment downtown doesn’t mean you’re above the law.”
But even the attorney prosecuting the case on behalf of the city-parish indicated the ordinance may need to be rewritten in order to make the job of the ABC board easier in the future.
“We may not like the noise ordinance," Special Assistant Parish Attorney Paolo Messina told the board. "You may not like the noise ordinance, and that’s something we may have to rewrite. But I’m asking you to enforce the law as written.”
Joe Long, the attorney representing Happy's, told the ABC board that the noise ordinance is far too unclear for the management of Happy's to be able to follow it.
"Everybody here knows there should be a reasonable decibel level that takes out the guesswork," Long told the board.
Members of the ABC board concurred with both attorneys. Board President Scott Wilfong called the city-parish's noise ordinance "convoluted."
The hearing was spurred by multiple complaints from a property owner and hotel manager of buildings abutting Happy’s.
Mark Hudson first began leasing apartments at 310 Convention St. in 2015 and soon after had issues with music coming from the outdoor patio on Friday and Saturday nights at Happy’s, which has operated at 136 3rd Street since the 2000s. Hudson said he was able to resolve those issues, but after a change in ownership in 2019, the problem has reignited.
The hearing centered on several nights over the summer when Hudson called the police to complain about loud music coming from live bands playing at Happy’s.
Messina showed the board several videos taken by Hudson where loud music can be heard from the back of a wall that separates Hudson’s property from the bar’s.
Hudson testified that tenants have moved from his property because of the music.
Happy’s has also caught the ire of the Watermark Hotel, which opened in 2016 on 3rd Street. Since the beginning of this year, more than 100 guests have complained to hotel management about music on Friday and Saturday nights coming from Happy’s, General Manager David Johnson said.
Between the two property managers, dozens of calls to the Baton Rouge Police Department have been made about music coming from Happy’s and more than a dozen police reports have been filed, Hudson and Johnson said.
“When I have customers complaining to me, I have to do something, and in this instance, that’s calling the police,” Johnson testified.
But rather than the matter playing out in criminal court, which Amoroso said in the spring takes too long because of uneven enforcement by BRPD, it was left to the ABC board. The board has the power to fine businesses or even revoke their liquor license.
The ABC board was still debating the issue and had not taken a vote, at the time of The Advocate's deadline, on whether Happy's violated the noise ordinance.