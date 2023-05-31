Phone bills across East Baton Rouge Parish will soon increase to fund upgrades to the parish wide 911 system.
The parish Communications District Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday afternoon to approve rate increases that will generate an estimated $2.2 million annually for new employees and maintenance and upgrades of the 911 system, communications district Director Jim Verlander said.
Residential landlines will see a $4.32 annual increase, business landlines will see a $5.88 annual increase and cellular lines will see a $4.80 increase. Residential landlines currently pay $7.56 annually, business landlines pay $18 annually and cellular lines pay $10.20 annually.
The fees are charged on a monthly basis on all phone bills in the parish. The fee increase could begin appearing on phone bills as soon as June, although it will take some time to notify all phone carriers that operate in the parish, Verlander said.
This is a developing story.