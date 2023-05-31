An AT&T truck parked off Harding Boulevard on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, outside the Advanced Traffic Management/Emergency Operation Center, left, which houses the East Baton Rouge city-parish 911 call center, which has been experiencing dropped 911 calls. AT&T has been troubleshooting the problem in an effort to repair, while calls are being transferred to backup 911 lines to mitigate the problem. Callers who experienced dropped calls were asked to call back.