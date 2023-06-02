East Baton Rouge Parish appears likely to try again to create a new fee for property owners to fix its beleaguared stormwater system — though the fee could be smaller than one previously proposed.
Yet some parish leaders say more effort should be spent seeking alternative options besides charging residents. And the discussion over how to find the money is taking longer than expected, even as a federal deadline looms — with potentially serious fiscal and legal consequences.
Baton Rouge's stormwater system, which handles runoff from rain, has long been out of compliance with federal rules meant to prevent pollution from flowing into waterways, among other issues. Regulators have given the parish until September 15 to submit a full plan to fix the problems — including how it will pay for it.
Last year, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration proposed a new monthly fee that would have charged property owners $1.36 per 500 square feet of impermeable surface, meaning surfaces that don't absorb water. But the mayor dropped the plan after Metro Council members accused the administration of a lack of transparency and concealing information about why the fee was necessary.
In the wake of the controversy, Broome created a 20-person committee of council members, experts, community group leaders and others and tasked it with finding a way to fund stormwater work.
The committee planned to meet three times before issuing a recommendation. But after finishing its third meeting May 25 without any recommendation, it will convene a fourth time in late June, Broome said in a statement — as the days tick down towards the feds' deadline.
"It is vital that we address these issues by taking into consideration the impact on our infrastructure, environment, and the well-being of our residents," the statement said.
Other options?
The committee was tasked with exploring all options for raising money, but most of the presentation in hours-long meetings has been over a utility fee. The three meetings have been styled more like college lectures than open discussions, featuring lengthy slide shows and explanations on the inner workings of stormwater management and compliance with federal law.
The three Metro Council members on the committee — Dwight Hudson, Laurie Adams and Rowdy Gaudet — all say they want a more serious discussion around alternative funding sources.
“That was my expectation going in that we'd have a discussion about all of these options and so far we’ve only had a discussion about a fee,” Councilman Hudson said. “So I see my role on the committee is to push back and represent the taxpayers.”
Hudson, for example, has proposed rededicating existing taxes that pay for things like libraries or the public park system towards stormwater improvements, instead of imposing new costs on residents.
“If we’re going to catch up and then get ahead to an actual proactive form of drainage maintenance, then we will likely need a tax rededication or a fee at some point,” Hudson said. “I think we should look at tax rededication first, but I recognize not everybody is on board with that.”
Others think a utility fee is the right answer because its reliability could allow the parish to leverage outside funding sources like grants or bonds, the same as utility fees for electricity, water and sewage.
"The key to these utility fees is to keep them low, fair and affordable and start them early before you have issues with noncompliance and cities are forced into consent decrees that come with higher fees," said Renee Verma, a founding member of the Stormwater Coalition, which was created to 2021 in response to litter in the parish's bodies of water.
Stormwater utility fees are a new concept to Louisiana, but they are not uncommon elsewhere in the country. An annual survey by Western Kentucky University found 2,057 stormwater utility districts throughout the country in 2021, and the study’s authors estimate there could be hundreds more that weren’t accounted for by the survey.
If the parish does end up trying again for a new fee, it could be siginificantly smaller.
The October fee proposal was projected to provide $36.5 million annually for stormwater system improvements and oversight. But, during the May meeting, members were able to generally agree on a far lower target for the amount of money needed: about $9 million on top of the city-parish’s existing $9.7 million budgeted for drainage maintenance.
That additional $9 million would allow the city-parish to meet its most basic regulatory needs of documenting and reporting on the stormwater system to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, which administers the Clean Water Act on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency, said Adam Smith, the interim director of city-parish Environmental Services. That money would not include funds for flood-fighting efforts, like clearing of the drainage system, and litter and pollution controls, like equipment that stops litter and harmful pollutants from flowing into local watersheds, Smith said.
Settling on a lower base of funding needs would open the committee to exploring more options than just a utility fee, Hudson said. But even Hudson, who has long championed property tax rededications to address many of the city-parish’s pressing needs said he recognized that a new utility fee is likely to be the end result of the committee.
A ticking clock?
Time could be running out to come up with a solution.
Even if it does find the money, the parish could be pressed into a consent decree with the federal government, a legal agreement that sets defined terms for what the parish needs to do to get into compliance.
When the first utility fee was proposed in October, council members were told it was an effort to avoid a consent decree, altogether. Some parish leaders fear that's no longer possible.
“Now knowing what we know, I don't think that was ever a possibility,” Adams said. “That was a pipe dream, at best.”
But some committee members say it's important for the parish to come up with a plan before federal regulators impose one on them.
“We want a consent decree with things we can afford and a timeline we know we can accomplish,” said Tim Hardy, an environmental lawyer and former assistant secretary of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. “You don’t want to sign a document you can’t meet.”
Hardy is Broome’s appointee to the committee. Steve Oivanki, a retired administrator for the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, is the council’s appointee.
While the council and Broome’s office butted heads over the stormwater utility fee last fall, both Oivanki and Hardy are in agreement that the city-parish needs to avoid a lawsuit by the federal government that could lead to costly fines and fees on residents that the city-parish has no control over.
“A consent decree is an agreement,” Hardy told the committee during its March meeting. “You may not like the terms, but it’s better than being sued.”