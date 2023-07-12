Baton Rouge will have a new police chief by the end of the year to replace the resigning Murphy Paul, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office said Tuesday.
Wednesday's announcement of Paul's resignation marks the beginning of a hiring process that is expected to last until roughly November, city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said. Paul will remain in his current role until a new police chief is identified, Armstrong added.
The Louisiana Office of State Examiner administers an exam required for all prospective police chiefs to take. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office is taking steps for the State Examiner to begin offering the exam to candidates for the job, according to a news release.
Broome plans to interview all candidates who pass the exam in the coming months, Armstrong said.
Broome's Chief Administrative Officer, James Llorens, will oversee the hiring process, according to a news release.
The position of Baton Rouge Police Chief is filled by the mayor and does not require the authorization of East Baton Rouge Parish's Metro Council, according to the plan of government.