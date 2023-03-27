The Baton Rouge police helicopter that crashed Sunday, killing two officers aboard, hit a tree before it went down, the FAA said.
A preliminary report by the Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter's tail rotor struck a tree, sending it crashing upside down, the FAA said.
The crash happened at 2:36 a.m. Sunday in a field in Erwinville in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Baton Rouge police have not yet released the names of the two officers who died, saying the agency wants to be able to first notify all family members.