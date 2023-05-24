The man who was fatally shot Tuesday on Wilmot Street during a fight with another man has been identified, Baton Rouge police said.
Christopher Jackson, 35, died at the scene in the 4600 block of Wilmot Street at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The man he fought with was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, BRPD said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
Jackson was the sixth person killed between early Sunday morning and Tuesday afternoon, part of a sharp increase in violence in Baton Rouge over the past few days.