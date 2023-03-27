The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the two officers killed in a helicopter crash early Sunday morning near Port Allen as Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, according to a BRPD news release.
Poirrier was 47 years old and a 17-year BRPD veteran who was assigned to the Air Support Unit, according to the release. Canezaro was 38 years old and a 16-year BRPD veteran who was also assigned to the Air Support Unit, according to the release.
The helicopter the two officers were traveling in crashed around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. BRPD said the helicopter was assisting with a vehicle pursuit.
A preliminary FAA report found that the helicopter's tail rotor hit a tree, causing it to crash upside down.
Flags have been lowered to half-staff at BRPD's headquarters to honor the life and legacy of both officers, according to the news release.
"The public is asked to continue to lift the families and loved ones of our fallen officers up in prayer during this very difficult time," reads the statement.