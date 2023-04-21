Baton Rouge police are launching a campaign to encourage pickup truck drivers to wear seat belts — and to enforce seat belt laws for those drivers who aren't doing so.
A 2017 study by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, pickup drivers were much less likely to comply with seat belt laws compared to other types of motorists, the department said in a news release.
Pickup trucks make up about 25% or more of registered vehicles in Louisiana, the release said.
The department's "Buckle Up in Your Truck" campaign will run from this Saturday to next Saturday, April 29. It will involve patrols, motorcycle enforcement and high neighborhood bicycle enforcement, the release said.
Louisiana requires all drivers and passengers to wear seat belts, regardless of age; if someone age 17 or younger is caught without a seat belt, the driver will be cited.
People who are not wearing seat belts are much more likely to die in crashes, police said.