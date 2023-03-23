Baton Rouge police are looking for two women accused of partying with a Georgia man as he died of a drug overdose, one of whom allegedly helped dispose of the man's body, documents say.
Authorities on Thursday issued warrants for the arrests of Tabbetha Barner and Tiffany Ann Guidry. Barner is wanted on counts of prostitution and failure to seek assistance; Guidry faces the same counts, as well as a count of unlawful disposal of human remains in the disappearance and death of Nathan Millard.
The warrants were filed days after police arrested Derrick Perkins, who was booked Monday on counts related to disposing Millard's remains and using his credit card.
Millard, 42, went missing the night of Feb. 22 after attending an LSU basketball game and visiting a downtown bar with a business client.
According to the arrest warrant for Guidry, after leaving the downtown bar, Millard stopped at the Greyhound bus station in Baton Rouge to withdraw money from an ATM when he was approached by a bus station employee who offered him help. Millard declined the offer, telling the employee he was "looking for something to make him feel better," and that he was "looking for a girl to take back to his room." Witnesses told police Millard then left the station with a homeless man, referred to in police documents as "J.W.", who introduced Millard to two other people, identified as "L.M." and "C."
Millard, L.M. and C then met with Perkins, who told police he took the group to buy drugs. The four then drove around for a few hours while getting high on crack cocaine before stopping at a Circle K on Nicholson Drive, where Millard was last seen alive on video surveillance shortly before 4:30 a.m. Feb. 25, the document says.
Millard withdrew more money from an ATM and got back into Perkins' vehicle, telling Perkins he thought L.M. and C might be trying to rob him. Perkins and Millard left L.M. and C at the store, and Millard told Perkins he wanted to pick up more prostitutes, who Perkins later identified for detectives through photos as Guidry and Barner.
According to the document, the group eventually ended up at a house on Lori Burgess Avenue, where Perkins told police Millard, Guidry and Barner all began doing drugs while he stepped outside.
Perkins said Millard gave him his credit card to pick up miscellaneous items from the store. Perkins told police that when he returned, he smoked crack cocaine on the front porch while Millard had sex with the two women.
Perkins then told detectives that at some point after the sun rose, Barner asked him get her more crack cocaine. Perkins said he left to pick up the drugs and when he returned, Barner ran out of the home to tell him Millard was dead.
Barner proceeded to administer Narcan to Millard, documents say, but he did not wake up. Perkins told police he attempted to perform CPR on Millard but was unable to revive him.
Scared to call 911, Perkins said he, Guidry and Barner rolled Millard into the carpet he was lying on, and he and Guidry placed the body in the trunk of Perkins' car. The group then drove around for several hours while trying to figure out what to do. They eventually left Millard's body behind the old Rhodes Funeral Home on Scenic Highway.
His body was found more than a week later.