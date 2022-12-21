A mass of arctic air will sweep through Baton Rouge late Thursday night into Friday morning, and it's going to make Christmas weekend cold — really cold.
Temperatures during the day Thursday will reach the 60s, but Baton Rouge is expected to be hit by the cold front close to midnight, though forecasters say the timing could change before then. Once that happens, temperatures will rapidly descend, dropping past freezing within two to three hours and as low as 19 degrees Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Luckily, the freeze is unlikely to significantly impact holiday weekend travel thanks to the fortunate timing of the wind and rain that will accompany the blast of freezing air, forecasters say.
The bridges and roads in the area are not expected to freeze over because wind gusts, which could reach 45 mph, will arrive after the rain and will likely evaporate any water on the roads before temperatures reach freezing, National Weather Service meteorologist Hannah Lisney said Wednesday.
"As of now, even if it rains to begin with, it's going to be super light so it should dry off the surfaces before it freezes," Lisney said.
Nevertheless, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is preparing for the possibility of frozen roads by staging salt in areas that are prone to freezing. Workers will be on call to monitor and respond to road conditions, DOTD Communications Director Rodney Mallett said Wednesday.
Baton Rouge will be under a hard freeze watch starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the NWS.
There's only a 15 to 25% chance of precipitation ahead of the cold front, Lisney said.
In the event of freezing conditions, elevated roadways — like much of Interstate 10 in south Louisiana — will freeze over first. DOTD will prioritize keeping open alternative routes on the ground which are easier to prevent ice from forming, Mallett said.
DOTD is not salting roads in advance of the cold front because it will be ineffective prior to the cold front's arrival, Mallett said.
"Salt costs money and it's a limited resource, so if we put it on right now … it'll be blown right off," Mallett said. "Once it's raining and the temperature gets to freezing, we'll start to salt places we know can freeze."
Mallett recommends that drivers avoid the roads altogether if icy conditions exist. Those who must drive in icy conditions should avoid using cruise control and be alert to distracted driving to reduce the likelihood of an accident, Mallett added.
City law enforcement officials and first responders urged residents at a press conference Wednesday to make preparations to withstand the cold.
People should install and test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, said Justin Hill, a Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman and Red Stick Ready representative.
The State Fire Marshals Office says the likely cause of a fatal fire in New Orleans' 7th Ward on Sunday was the use of Sterno-like canned heat sources, though they can't say for sure. It was the first of three fatal fires in the state over a 26-hour period. Keeping burnable material away from heat sources like space heaters will prevent fires, Hill said.
Pets should be brought inside to keep them safe. Also checking on neighbors — particularly the elderly or those who might need extra attention — will help keep them safe, Hill said.
Emergency shelter beds for people who live on the street are also being prepared in advance of the cold front.
Michael Acaldo, president and CEO of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge, said his staff is working to fill the standard beds they have and are quickly preparing to make their overflow beds available.
The charity runs two men's shelters, which combined can hold 88 beds during emergency operations. Their family shelter has 46 beds and and their women and children shelter has 36.
In the coming days, Acaldo said, they will open their overflow shelter, which has an additional 36 beds.
The Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless One Stop Services Center is distributing kits with cold weather clothing and toiletries over the next few days. On Thursday they will be handing them out between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Organizations are also accepting donations, such as blankets, to assist those in need during the freeze.
Staff writers Roshaun Higgins, James Finn and Jacquelyn DeRobertis contributed to this report.