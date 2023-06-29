The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra has chosen its new head coach.
That's how Executive Director Eric Marshall described Adam Johnson, the symphony's new music director and conductor, in a press conference Thursday.
"I talked to some patrons last night about some of the new coaches we have in town and their success, and how our symphony has been without a coach for the past, for the past three seasons," Marshall said.
Marshall, of course, was referring to LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson, women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey and football coach Brian Kelly. Now he can move his own team forward as Johnson takes the helm.
The symphony made its official announcement Thursday at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, also the location of its headquarters. Johnson comes to Baton Rouge from the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, where he has been resident conductor since 2019.
Though conductors sometimes lead more than one orchestra, Johnson will head only the local group.
"I'll still be a guest conductor for other orchestras, but I will be the music director and conductor only for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra," he said.
The symphony has been without a permanent conductor and music director since Timothy Muffitt announced his retirement in 2019. The organization immediately launched its search that year, but it was stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnson was among a roster of guest conductors invited to lead the orchestra in the past three years.
"I was the guest conductor for the concert last January," he said. "I knew I was in the running for the job. They asked me if I would be interested, and I told them yes."
But the air was a little cooler in January. Now that it's bordering on July, Johnson admits he is experiencing a little bit of weather shock.
"It can get hot in Montreal, but not this hot," he said, laughing.
Still, he's not deterred.
"It is such a pleasure and an honor for me to be the next music director of the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra," he said. "The BRSO is an extraordinary orchestra with a long and rich history, having performed over the decades, hundreds of concerts, and even having performed in Carnegie Hall. The members of the orchestra are highly skilled musicians with a deep passion for performing and for making wonderful music together."
Johnson added that his mission is to "make world-class music at a world-class level in order to enrich the lives of the people of Baton Rouge, and to continue to raise the quality and the stature, not only of the orchestra, but also of the city."
"When we think of the great cities of the world, it is essentially the quality of their art scene that makes them special," he said. "And I invite everyone to come and experience this gem of an orchestra that is the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra."
Johnson has worked in the highest levels of the Canadian music scene, including a tenure as resident conductor of Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. He also has guest-conducted orchestras in Canada, the United States and Europe.
The new Baton Rouge conductor is known for his versatility, having conducted sold-out concerts with dozens of leading artists in a wide range of styles, extending beyond classical to pop, jazz and Broadway. He is regularly invited to studio record with orchestras for major international projects and has recorded for virtual reality exhibits.
Marshall said the symphony's search committee, headed by Donna Torres, made the final decision in choosing Johnson for the job.
"These people worked tirelessly for the last three years, bringing in lots of different conductors, and we had a lot of great conversations that led us right to Mr. Johnson," he said. "And I really want to first and foremost thank the musicians of the orchestra for continuing to perform at such a high level with our guest conductors that have come in and out throughout these last couple of years."
Marshall said the symphony will be introducing Johnson to the community during a "Symphony Week" with events planned between Aug. 5 and 10, including a dinner and concert, "Music Trivia with Maestro," a golf game with Johnson, a "Symphony of Flavors" wine tasting at Martin Wine Cellars and free symphony concerts at Perkins Rowe, Main Street Market, Pennington Biomedical Center, the Main Library and North Boulevard Town Square.
"The orchestra is, on one hand, both accessible and affordable, while providing a live concert experience that really is unlike anything else," Johnson said. "You will be moved by the power and beauty of music, and I'm truly excited for what lies ahead."
The symphony opens its 2023-24 season on Sept. 14 in the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theater.
"I would like to personally invite everyone to join us for the opening concert and to attend each of the concerts during the upcoming season as each one will be truly a unique, a special, and a powerful event," Johnson said. "Once again, it's an honor and a privilege for me to lead the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, and I'm excited for all the wonderful music making ahead. And I look forward to connecting deeply with the community."
For more information, call (225) 383-0500 or visit brso.org.