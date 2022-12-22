The long-held dream of Baton Rouge’s traffic lights working together to reduce traffic jams is quickly approaching reality — just in time for the anticipated congestion caused by the widening of Interstate 10.
City-parish officials said recently that the roughly 500 traffic signals maintained by the city-parish will be synchronized in mid-to late 2023. Necessary hardware has already been installed at the city’s intersections, 4-hour battery backups for power outages have been connected to the signals and cameras have been placed throughout the city that allow officials to monitor traffic at all hours of the day and make adjustments, said Chief Traffic Engineer Cyndi Pennington.
About half of the 400,000 feet of fiber optic cable that will connect the traffic signals to the Advanced Traffic Management Center is already in the ground, with the rest expected to be installed in the coming months, Pennington added. That cable will allow officials at the center to respond to traffic by adjusting lights, Pennington said.
“It’s an important time because people are getting nervous about the interstate widening, and I think they need to know that their officials are working about it and they’re concerned,” Pennington said.
Emergency Medical Services vehicles and the city-parish's fire trucks also already have the ability to control traffic lights throughout much of the parish, which should greatly improve their response times.
Traffic light synchronization is one component of the robust plan, which mostly includes upgrades and capacity improvements at the parish's traffic pinch points through the city-parish’s MovEBR program and various Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development improvements to state roads.
“We knew that our traffic system was antiquated and we knew that we needed something more state of the art, so it was written into the MovEBR program,” Pennington said.
The city-parish first studied traffic light synchronization in 1987.
In the 1990s, city officials said they hoped to have its then-400 traffic signals synchronized by 2010. But that deadline eventually came and went with little progress until voters approved a half-cent sales tax to fund more than $1 billion in projects to relieve traffic congestion, build sidewalks and manage traffic signals throughout the parish through MovEBR.
The work has taken on a greater urgency as the DOTD prepares to close one lane in each direction of I-10 for a year beginning in 2024.
Officials hope this work will improve what is expected to be a terrible situation along the I-10 corridor.
Traffic signal synchronization doesn’t necessarily mean a driver can expect to cruise down a busy roadway through a series of green lights. But it does mean “commutes will be consistent,” city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said.
The communication between lights and the Advanced Traffic Management Center will allow people working there to make real-time adjustments to signals that may get a couple seconds off their timing or malfunction altogether. Even small discrepancies in the intended timing between two lights can create traffic congestion, Pennington said.
“You get a signal that’s off 5 seconds and it causes congestion,” Pennington said. “People don’t realize what that congestion is caused from, they just know they’re sitting in traffic.”
Devices that can detect Bluetooth signals from mobile devices and vehicles are popping up at some intersections. Those devices will track travel times between various points along a corridor. That data will help the city-parish's traffic engineers adjust signal timing.
Also coming online soon: speed signs in some highly-traveled residential neighborhoods, permanent count stations for data collection and new flashing lights in school zones across the parish. If classes let out early, the city-parish could change school zone speed limits remotely.