Baton Rouge Water Co. and its affiliate companies serving East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes are asking more than 190,000 customers to conserve water immediately because of high water demand, high heat and little rain.
With no end in sight for the extreme weather conditions, officials said, Baton Rouge Water and its subsidiaries, Ascension Water and Parish Water, are instituting contingency plans that call primarily for customers to refrain from, or at a minimum, be more strategic in watering their lawns and landscaping.
Patrick Kerr, president of Baton Rouge Water, added the utility companies usually see this kind of demand only during hard cold snaps that burst pipes and cause demand to spike for a few days only.
He said the company has always been able to maintain adequate water pressure, "even during hurricanes, droughts and freezes."
But Louisiana and much of the Southeast have been trapped in record-breaking heat, regularly surpassing 100 degrees, for weeks with little to no rain. The state remains under a burn ban and has had a string of extensive forest and grass fires due to the dry conditions.
"The stresses caused by the current ongoing and record-breaking heat, and the complete lack of rain, are causing never before seen high demands on the water system," Kerr said. "With your help conserving water, we will get through this drought too.”
Baton Rouge Metro Airport had the all-time hottest and seventh driest July on record last month.
The old temperature record of 85.6 degrees, set in 1960, was shattered by more than 2 degrees at 87.8 degrees last month, according to the National Weather Service. In the world of temperature records, 2 degrees is a significant jump.
July 2023 also was the total warmest month of any on record. The previous record was set in August 2011.
Water company officials have asked residents not to water lawns during peak demand times between 5 and 9 p.m.
Those who choose to water their lawns or landscaping should do so no more than twice a week and do it early in the morning between 4 and 7 a.m.
"Once the sun comes up and the temperatures rise, the water evaporates and is wasted," the company said in a statement.
Company officials also urged residents not to over-water and to make sure water isn't ending up in the street or gutters.
In an email on Friday, Adrienne Mire, Baton Rouge Water's vice president of administration, said the companies' employees are working around the clock to meet the "current, abnormally high water usage demand" but that the system remains sound and well-maintained.
"We are simply asking that our customers be a part of water conservation measures that will allow us to ensure that we can meet water demands at peak hours and maintain the level of water pressure provided by us," she said.