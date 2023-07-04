A Baton Rouge woman was found beaten to death Monday morning in her home on Florida Boulevard, the Baton Rouge Police Department said Tuesday.
Police found Rachel Johnson, 42, dead at 10625 Florida Blvd. around 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to BRPD.
An autopsy confirmed Johnson died of blunt force trauma, and the death is being investigated as a homicide, according to BRPD.
Police are requesting anyone with knowledge of Johnson's death contact BRPD's Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.