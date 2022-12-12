A Baton Rouge woman was arrested after an Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputy stopped her from speeding through a school zone during morning student drop-offs; when the officer ordered her to pull off the road, the woman sped off, endangering the officer, the Sheriff's Office said.
The officer was directing morning school traffic on Dec. 7 at Pierre Park Primary School when a woman later identified as Linda Jean Blanton, of Baton Rouge, was seen speeding eastbound on La. 70, the road in front of the school.
After the officer stopped Blanton, the deputy heard on the patrol unit's radio that a vehicle matching Blanton's had been seen speeding through Pierre Part.
The officer then ordered Blanton to pull off the road, Blanton refused and sped off, endangering the nearby officer, who escaped injury.
Arrest warrants were issued for Blanton, who was taken into custody on Dec. 9 in Morgan City by the police department there.
Blanton, 58, of 7702 Jefferson Place, Baton Rouge, was transferred to the Assumption Parish jail the same day and booked on speeding in a school zone, failure to obey a police officer, felony battery of a police officer and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.
Bail was set at $50,000, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said.