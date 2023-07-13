Hockey is returning to Baton Rouge this October after a 20-year absence. Here's what to know about the Zydeco:
When will they play?
The season starts Oct. 26 with a three-game series on consecutive nights during LSU football's bye week. The team will play 28 home games over 6 months.
A full schedule is available here.
Where will they play?
All of the home games will take place at the Raising Cane's River Center downtown.
Information about parking for the venue is available here.
How do I get tickets?
Season tickets are available to purchase online, starting at $336, according to a news release.
Information about sales for individual tickets is forthcoming.
What's the backstory?
Here's why the team chose to come to Baton Rouge. Here's a look back at Baton Rouge's previous hockey team, the Kingfish. And here's why they chose the name "Zydeco."