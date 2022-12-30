Big problems within two safety net programs set up to help Louisiana's youth — the Department of Children and Family Services and the Office of Juvenile Justice — dominated the headlines in 2022. Notable failures left some children dead and others injured.
Also during the recently completed year, East Baton Rouge's homicide numbers fell, but they still wound up higher than before the start of the pandemic. And speaking of COVID-19, the rate of deaths is down from that in 2020 and 2021, but for the year Louisiana still averaged nearly 10 deaths per day.
The effort to create a new city of St. George will mark an anniversary in 2023, and supporters are actually further away from incorporation than they were a year ago. Our stormwater problems persist, and the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will have to set out nameplates for six new members.
Here are some of the region's top stories as we change calendars:
Homicides decline, but many victims are young
After Baton Rouge saw record-breaking violence in 2021, the city had significantly fewer homicides in 2022. But killings remained more common than they were prior to 2019, and law enforcement leaders identified several disturbing trends: An unusual number of the victims were teenagers, and more deaths seemed to be the result of arguments that ended in gunfire.
Another trend: Motels, particularly a cluster of them along Interstate 12, were persistent crime scenes. Baton Rouge leaders have acknowledged that a law that was supposed to toughen enforcement on those hotels didn’t work, and have promised to rework the laws so they can be better enforced.
Among the year’s most shocking acts of violence: a February ambush that killed two people and injured two more near the Mall of Louisiana; a man allegedly killed his girlfriend in March and dumped her 2-year-old son off a bridge; a fatal stabbing in April that was livestreamed on Facebook; the April death of a 4-year-old from alcohol poisoning after, police say, her grandmother forced her to finish off a bottle of whiskey after suspecting the girl had sneaked a sip; the still-unsolved September killing of Allison Rice, an LSU student shot in her car on Government Street, seemingly at random; and an October shooting that left 11 people wounded at a fraternity party near Southern University.
System to protect children had high-profile failures
Louisiana’s child welfare system failed multiple times during 2022. Its leader quit and legislators opened hearings into how things went wrong, as foster parents and advocacy groups demanded better oversight and more transparency.
Mitchell Robinson died in June from a fentanyl overdose — at age 2. His death was disclosed when a police report explained that he had been hospitalized twice previously after ingesting the drug, and that the Department of Children and Family Services had been contacted three times.
Jahrei Paul overdosed on fentanyl in October. He was 20 months old. Case files obtained by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune showed that, 10 days before his death, someone warned DCFS the child was in danger.
In neither case did a caseworker contact the family before the deaths. In both cases, state law restricted what could be said about the deaths — and if a child dies from abuse or neglect, the agency is not required to publicize that at all.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has said he hopes to increase the agency’s funding so it can hire additional staff.
Juvenile jails in turmoil
Years of chronic understaffing and the security issues that go with that caught up to Louisiana’s juvenile justice system in 2022. State administrators declared during the fall that youth prisons had reached their capacity and asked judges to let some low-level teenaged offenders return to their hometowns.
Unrest at facilities in Jefferson Parish and Monroe prompted Edwards to send in State Police and state corrections officers to beef up staffing, and eventually the Office of Juvenile Justice set up 24 beds for the more-violent offenders in an isolated unit on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.
The Bridge City unrest in Jefferson Parish, which left two people injured, came after five youths ages 15 to 17 escaped through a hole in the bathroom ceiling and found a break in the facility’s barbed-wire fence. A recent report from the Swanson Center in Monroe detailed a year’s worth of violence, including a Mother’s Day melee.
'Darkness will never win'
The community mourned longtime sheriff's deputy Nick Tullier after his death in May and gave him a hero's sendoff. Tullier had been wounded in a July 17, 2016, ambush at an Airline Highway shopping complex that left three other law officers dead — Deputy Brad Garafola and Baton Rouge policemen Montrell Jackson and Matthew Gerald.
Tullier was posthumously promoted to sergeant after his death. Hundreds turned out for Tullier's funeral or a 15-mile procession route. "Darkness will never win," Gov. John Bel Edwards said at the deputy's funeral. "We won't let it. God won't let it."
St. George actually further from incorporation
After 10 years, the effort to create a new city in the southeastern portion of East Baton Rouge Parish is no closer to reality as 2023 begins. Compared to the start of 2022, it's actually a bit further away.
A special judge ruled in the spring that, as it was set up, a new city of St. George couldn't operate with a balanced budget and its formation would have a detrimental impact on the rest of the parish. Organizers of the incorporation effort have appealed.
St. George backers began their effort in earnest in 2013, with the hope that forming a new city would let them set up a new school district in the areas, as Central had done previously.
LSU mounds among oldest structures in world
Research published by LSU scientists during the summer noted that a pair of earthen mounds on the western side of their campus are the oldest man-made structures in the Western Hemisphere — more then 11,000 years old, and at least 4,000 years older than the Great Pyramids in Egypt.
By year's end, a different set of LSU researchers placed their age at 5,000 to 7,000 years old.
The difference might never be resolved, but the research teams agree that protecting the mounds is essential, since so many across the world have been destroyed for agriculture and development.
Stormwater woes persist into 2023
East Baton Rouge enters 2023 with no solution in sight for its stormwater problems. Federal regulators have threatened to take over the local drainage network for a decade because the city-parish cannot keep pollutants out of federal waterways during heavy rains.
Citing a lack of transparency, the Metro Council doomed a Broome administration plan to raise $36.5 million annually through a new stormwater utility district, and 2022 closed with the feds and state waiting on the city-parish's next proposal. Broome says she'll have one by the end of January.
Two-thirds of school board are newcomers in 2023
Voters ousted controversial East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard in the fall 2020 elections that elevated six newcomers to oversee the state’s second-largest traditional school district while retaining only three incumbents.
Bernard’s upset defeat by first-time candidate Katie Kinneson means that, in 2023, Democrats will comprise a majority of the parish School Board for the first time in 12 years.
Outside interest groups united by their support for charter schools were responsible for about 80% of the more than $2.2 million in spending reported so far in the fall School Board elections. Eight of nine winners, except Kennison, were supported by at least one big-spending charter-friendly outside group.
The elections leave Superintendent Sito Narcisse in an uncertain place. His base of historic support is dropping from seven to three members. His contract expires in June 2024.
Not quite a tripledemic
Covering our faces for much of 2020 and 2021 led to reduced exposure to influenza and other viruses, and reduced mask-wearing now is translating into more illnesses heading into 2023.
The state's flu and COVID numbers have been up in recent weeks, but a wave of respiratory syncytial virus cases during the summer kept Louisiana from suffering from a full "tripledemic" in December.
In 2022, Louisiana averaged just over nine COVID-19 deaths a day, down from an average 25 per day in 2020 and 20.5 in 2021.
And the best of Smiley ...
Records we keep around here show that Bill Haynie's letter to Smiley for a column last winter was the most-read item of 2022. The Slidell man told of how he and his wife Mary Ann had ducked out of a wedding early so she could run home to change clothes before the reception.
"We exited the church doors as the church bells began to ring. Parked on the street were the limos waiting on the wedding party.
"We hit the sidewalk running to our car just as an elderly couple was walking toward us.
"Being a prankster, I could not resist the moment, so I yelled, “Stop! Stop! You promised to marry me.”