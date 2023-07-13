Baton Rouge's professional hockey team will be the Zydeco, team officials announced in a press conference to unveil the name and logo Thursday.
The logo for the Baton Rouge Zydeco features the Interstate 10 Mississippi River Bridge over the team's name in navy blue lettering, underlined by a red hockey stick that pays homage to the city's nickname, officials said.
The team previously announced that it will play its first game on Oct. 26. It will be the first of 28 home games that will be played throughout the season, which ends on April 13.
Team owner Barry Soskin also announced that season tickets are on sale starting Thursday. Season tickets are starting at $336 for the full regular season of 28 home games, according to a news release.
The Zydeco's first game is part of a three-game series on consecutive nights during LSU football's BYE week.
The games will be played at the River Center downtown, part of an ongoing push to bring more and bigger events to the venue.
