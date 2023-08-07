Downtown Baton Rouge will look a little different at some point soon, with the USS Kidd getting ready to head off for a long overdue spruce-up.
Just when the World War II-era battleship will head off is unclear since any movement is largely dependent on the water level of the Mississippi River. USS Kidd Veterans Museum executive director Parks Stephenson suspects that even if the money to move it had been available earlier this year, the river's low level would likely have prevented its departure in 2023.
Whether the USS Kidd heads off in 2024 is also dependent on the water level of the Mississippi — as is its eventual return. Restoration work is expected to last for about a year, though low levels could keep the USS Kidd away for longer.
"We're subject to the whims of the river," Stephenson said.
Unable to move under its own steam, the Kidd will be towed to its destination. Though New Orleans has been mooted as a likely spot for a shipyard, nothing has been officially confirmed as yet.
The Kidd, which has been floating downtown since 1982. Low river levels on the Mississippi in recent years have also caused the ship to spend more time than intended in its cradle, causing an increasing number of structural issues.
Knowing that work would need to be done, $3.6 million was allocated for the task in the 2023 state legislative session. Stephenson said the refit was long overdue.
"At this point, it's gone more than 60 years without an overhaul," he said. "The staff have done a really good job of maintaining the ship, and it's actually done much better in the freshwater of the Mississippi than the salt water that most other museum ships are in.
Stephenson said that the USS Kidd is the only museum ship in the world displayed both in and out of the water — and it does this because of the rise and fall of the river.
"However, in recent years, it's been out of the water longer than was ever intended, and that's starting to cause breaches," he said. "We can't continue waiting."
A range of preparatory measures will need to take place before the ship leaves, including replacing gaskets, sealing areas for sandblasting and removing movable objects on the deck.
Stephenson, who has previously spoken of his plans to upgrade the museum, said he was hoping additional work would be carried out while in drydock. He's hoping to fully restore it to its 1945 configuration — which will involve tearing out postwar modifications — and repaint it in its dazzle camouflage scheme, a complex pattern of geometric shapes in contrasting colors interrupting and intersecting each other. Dazzle camouflage does not try to conceal the ship. Instead, the intention is to make estimating a target's range, speed and heading difficult for the enemy.
Another expected upgrade involves restoring the original African American stewards' quarters, which will be done in partnership with the Baton Rouge African American Museum.
During the USS Kidd's absence, Stephenson and staff will continue to work on the land-based USS Kidd Museum. Stephenson said he hopes to maintain the full staff while the ship is in drydock. Meanwhile, Stephenson said the ship will remain open to visitors until its departure.