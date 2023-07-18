The explosions and large fire at Dow Chemical that rattled homes near Plaquemine on Friday night happened inside a unit of the sprawling plant that has had five other accidental releases of highly flammable chemicals in the past four years and one other fire, state regulatory reports say.
Breakdowns at the Glycol II Unit in Dow have drawn regulatory scrutiny and fines in the past and, after Friday's massive fire, will make it the focus of a second federal worker safety investigation in less than four years.
U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials have opened an investigation into the Friday night blast. Typically, OSHA comes in when injuries or deaths happen on the job. No injuries were reported Friday, but the fire sent up a large mushroom cloud into the sky and caused flames to rage for hours.
La. 1 was closed for several hours and, as a precaution, parish officials ordered 350 people near the plant to shelter inside for several hours with their A/Cs off during a sweltering summer night and morning.
Plant firefighters weren't able to extinguish the blaze fully until 5 a.m. Sunday, nearly a day and a half after it started and well after the shelter order had been lifted, Dow officials said.
Chauntra Rideaux, an OSHA spokeswoman, offered no additional comment Tuesday on the decision to open the investigation.
Dow spokeswoman Stacey Gautreau said OSHA has informed plant officials the agency would be sending an inspector "to review our response and documentation."
In other statements, Dow has emphasized its partnerships with local and state agencies in responding to the fire. The company has said the rest of its facility remains operational and that the air pollution impact has been minimal.
"Assessment of the impacted area continues. The emergency and technical teams remain diligent in monitoring air quality," a company statement said Monday.
Potent chemicals
The Glycol II Unit, one of 12 inside Dow's 1,500-acre operation, makes ethylene oxide and other chemicals. An important industrial "intermediate" chemical, ethylene oxide is used to make other final products, like anti-freeze, but also used in its own right, including as medical sterilizing agent.
A hydrocarbon created generally from natural gas, ethylene oxide is highly flammable and explosive.
The chemical can cause cancer with long-term, elevated exposure, and it has drawn new regulatory scrutiny over past several years as scientists have better understood its potent level of toxicity. Louisiana's river corridor has been a hot spot for its production and elevated cancer risk from emissions.
Other Dow units and other sections of the plant run by different owners have had significant releases in recent memory outside Plaquemine.
In April 2022, an Olin Chemical facility inside Dow had a significant chlorine release that parish and state regulators say was underreported and led to the early lifting of a shelter order.
But the Glycol II unit has had its share of incidents.
A previous explosion
The last time OSHA looked at the unit was after a November 2019 explosion. Heard well across the river, as far away as Zachary and Prairieville, the blast triggered a small, 7-minute fire, a company report to state regulators says.
The incident sent 18 employees to the hospital for precautionary health screening.
OSHA's investigation initially uncovered eight serious violations and led to a $53,976 fine. In a settlement in May 2020, however, Dow had the number of violations reduced by three and the fine cut to $33,735, a federal agency database says.
Often, when OSHA investigates these kinds of industrial fires and explosions, the agency looks at the procedures designed to handle and control dangerous chemicals and protect workers, known as "process safety."
That's what OSHA keyed on in the 2019 fire at the Glycol II Unit.
The explosion had involved the release of just 29 pounds of ethylene oxide, but it resulted from a powerful chemical reaction with sulfuric acid that had been inadvertently and briefly mixed with a drum of ethylene oxide, according to a state compliance order.
The drum ended up blowing open and catching fire, leading to the resounding boom heard miles away, the order concludes.
In addition to the OSHA fines, the explosion also led to a revamp of the company's risk management plan and operational procedures inside the unit, the company told state regulators.
Chemical releases
The biggest chemical release over the past four years inside Glycol II happened eight months ago, on Nov. 5, state reports say, and included the largest release of ethylene oxide at the Dow unit in recent memory.
A power outage shut down plant equipment, triggering a safety value to open to relieve rising pressures. The 10-minute release sent out an estimated 10,300 pounds of ethylene, 11,775 pounds of methane and 763 pounds of ethylene oxide.
Though all highly flammable chemicals, no fire or injuries occurred. The incident has been referred internally within the state Department of Environmental Protection Agency for possible enforcement action.
In March, Dow admitted no wrongdoing and agreed to pay $120,000 fine to the DEQ to resolve state air violations over the November 2019 incident, two other releases inside Glycol II in 2020, as well as compliance actions for dozens of other unauthorized air releases, reporting violations and other shortfalls going back about a decade, state orders say.
Those failures were in multiple units across the entire facility, including reporting and emissions shortfalls in Glycol II before 2019.
What's being investigated
It could be weeks to months before Dow is able to tell regulators what caused the latest explosion at Glycol II.
The November 2019 blast and two other flammable releases since 2019 were tied to or immediately preceded by electrical power problems that forced restarts or critical equipment to trip, company reports to DEQ say.
Dow officials told regulators after the November 2022 release that at least some of the large unit's electrical circuitry had a design flaw and had been slated for repairs, state reports say.
State and company officials say their air monitors inside the plant, on its perimeter and outside in the community have not detected emissions that posed a threat to the public.
But some environmentalists have aired skepticism, citing the size of the dramatic fire that lit up social media pages.
Representatives with the Louisiana Bucket Brigade pointed out that Dow did not conduct community monitoring initially as the fire sent emissions high into the sky.
DEQ officials have said that Dow had monitors initially inside its plant and on its perimeter and was hiring a third-party contractor to conduct air monitoring in the community. DEQ sent out its crews late Friday night after the fire started.
The environmental group also contended Dow's monitors were set at higher levels designed to protect the worst impacts on workers — not the general public — and accused state agencies of merely "parroting Dow Chemical's claims" that are designed to evade company responsibility.
"The troubling responses to this explosion reveal the same dynamics that have been at work for half a century in Louisiana," the group said in a statement.
John Flake, an LSU chemical engineering professor, said when ethylene oxide burns, it makes carbon dioxide and water, like anything else that is burned.
Any trace products from incomplete burning, or what's known as combustion, of the ethylene oxide in the plant would be minimal and rise because they are lighter than air. The emissions would be similar to what would be emitted from burning propane.
"I would have no concerns, even if I lived immediately next to the plant," Flake said.
He added that Dow has worked in Louisiana for decades and has one of the best environmental, safety and health programs he's ever seen.
"No doubt that something went wrong, but I was glad to learn there were no fatalities or injuries," Flake added.
Dow officials were asked for their air monitoring data but had not provided them as of Tuesday.
The company isn't required to submit its first estimate of total estimated air emissions until Monday. Even after submission to DEQ, a lag of a few days can occur before reports show up in the agency's online database for the public to view.
That report also typically does not offer detailed air emissions data for specific locations or times.