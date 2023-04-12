The Mississippi River Levee Path, one of the Baton Rouge area's most scenic and popular routes for walking, jogging and bicycling, could soon get a major expansion.
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council will vote Wednesday on approving a plan to extend the path more than two miles from where it ends now, near the Gardere neighborhood, to the Iberville Parish line.
"It's a very exciting project," said Council Member Rowdy Gaudet, whose district covers part of the path. "Folks are excited about it. They have a lot of pedestrians in that area."
The project would add a 10-foot wide paved multi-use path that matches the existing path, and would include lighting along the route.
The state will fund 80 percent of the roughly $1 million project, which is the fifth and final phase of the parish's Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan, and the remaining 20 percent will come from MOVEBR, the parish's signature transportation improvement program. The parish would be responsible for design, construction and inspection services.
"It's a significant project for our biking community," said Mark Armstrong, chief communications officer for East Baton Rouge. "We're eager to hear whether or not this gets approved as soon as possible."
Bikers are awaiting approval as well. Drew Walker, president of Bike Baton Rouge, said the extension would make it easier to connect with existing paths in St. Gabriel.
"That would be great, that sounds fantastic," he said. "Anything that helps promote getting people active is going to be beneficial for the people of Baton Rouge."
He hopes extending the path will help more people commute via the trail, which he said is not only healthy, but also has environmental benefits.
While a timeline is not set, the application estimates that the project would be completed in spring of 2025.
The Mississippi River Levee Path forms part of the 3,000 mile long Mississippi River Bicycle Trail that runs from Lake Itasca in Minnesota to Venice in Louisiana. The route is split between roadways and multi-use trails like the one in Baton Rouge.