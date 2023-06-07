Dixie Landin’ Theme Park, the amusement park next to Blue Bayou Waterpark, will remain closed throughout summer 2023, and there is no timeline for when the park will reopen, a park official said Wednesday.
Dixie Landin’ has been closed since 2019; it didn't reopen in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, and has remained closed since.
“Blue Bayou is more popular, so that’s the focus,” said Elizabeth Haynes Harrison, director of marketing and media for Blue Bayou. “We’re concentrating our efforts on Blue Bayou this year, the largest waterpark in the South.”
Harrison said Dixie Landin’ is not closed due to staffing issues, and there is no timeline at this point for Dixie Landin’s reopening.
Blue Bayou’s season passes do not include Dixie Landin’ and the prices are only based on Blue Bayou being open.
Blue Bayou’s 2023 Season Passes will go on sale on Thursday, June 8. The park opened for the summer on May 30, and it will remain open daily until August 8, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
After August 8, Blue Bayou will only open on Saturdays and Sundays only, through and including Labor Day, according to its website.