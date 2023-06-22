The city of Gonzales lifted a boil water advisory for its 5,500 customers Thursday after drinking water tests came back as safe.
City officials announced lifting the advisory mid-day Thursday, two days after a pressure drop in the system prompted state and city officials to call for the precautionary measure.
Ami Clouatre Johnson, spokeswoman for the city, said Wednesday that water pressure never dropped below 32 pounds per square inch.
That's about 12 psi higher than the city threshold that normally triggers a boil water advisory.
But, state health officials had recommended the city issue the advisory anyway as a safety precaution.
Some city residents reported to The Advocate that an uncapped fire hydrant had been running water for several days before the boil water advisory was issued on Tuesday.
The hydrant is near the intersection of South Nickens Avenue and East Bienville Street in the Orleans Place neighborhood behind East Ascension High School.
Clouatre-Johnson said the open hydrant was part of routine repairs and flushing of the system and wasn't related to the pressure loss the sparked the boil water advisory.
City officials had been expected to cap off that hydrant Wednesday.
Clouatre-Johnson said Wednesday she couldn't immediately detail the cause the pressure loss that forced the boil water advisory.