Update: 12:30 p.m.: A 30-year-old repair clamp has failed and is the source of a water main leak that could keep a boil advisory in place for the Pierre Part area until Friday, Assumption Parish water officials said.
Crews need to dig out the deteriorated repair clamp and replace it, Assumption Parish Waterworks officials said.
But they must use hand shovels because another water line runs next to the damaged 14-inch main line, officials said.
"Once the pipe area is totally exposed, we will remove the existing repair clamp and replace with a new repair clamp, so water service can be restored," water officials said in a statement Wednesday.
Complicating the issue, the materials used during the repair 30 years ago are different than the materials used in the present time, officials added.
Anyone who experienced a water outage will remain under a precautionary boil water advisory until results from water quality tests are returned from a state lab.
Waterworks officials said they expected samples to be taken and delivered to the state lab Thursday morning.
"We should obtain results Friday morning. Everyone will be updated at that time," waterworks officials said. "We want to thank everyone for their patience."
Original: A large water main break early Wednesday has knocked out water for the Pierre Part area of Assumption Parish, parish water officials said.
Assumption Parish Waterworks officials are working to repair the break midmorning Wednesday but have issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice, officials said.
"We will keep you updated as new information is provided," a parish notice adds.