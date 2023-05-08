Northwestern Middle students in Zachary will not be able to bring bookbags or backpacks for the final three weeks of school after a student was accused last week of making shooting threats, a top school official said.
Superintendent Scott Devillier told parents in an open letter Sunday that while there were no imminent threats to the Northwestern campus, school officials decided on the prohibition on bookbags as a safety precaution for staff and students.
"Their safety and well-being will always remain our top priority. Unfortunately, there has been a significant increase of similar threats across the United States," Devillier wrote. "We will not accept or tolerate threats of any kind."
The student accused of making the threats was arrested at home Wednesday night by Zachary police after two tips were sent to officers through Facebook, police have said.
Police Chief Darryl Lawrence said the youth, who is juvenile and was not identified, had threatened a shooting at the school. Zachary Middle has about 870 seventh- and eighth-graders, state enrollment data say.
A day after the arrest, Northwestern Middle officials had said there was no evidence of an actual threat but they decided to close school Friday as a precaution. School reopened Monday when state testing was expected to resume.
Devillier added in his message that the school system has trained professionals on staff to help students who might feel anxiety about the threat allegations.
He also urged parents to closely monitor their children's social media posts, remind them of the potential consequences of a threat, and to report any threats to the system's anonymous TIP line here.
Zachary police should be called if there is an emergency, Devillier added.
The last day of school for students is Thursday, May 25.