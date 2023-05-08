Well-known Baton Rouge rapper Torence "Boosie" Hatch Jr. has run into legal trouble again, getting arrested over the weekend in San Diego, California, on gun counts, sheriff's deputies said Monday.
San Diego Police arrested Hatch, a convicted felon, on four gun-related counts around 7 p.m. Saturday, said Lt. Gavin Lanning, a watch commander in the sheriff's communications center.
Hatch was booked Saturday on counts of being a felon in possession of firearm, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle with a prior felony conviction, being a prohibited gun owner who was in possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of a registered firearm, the sheriff's office said.
Details surrounding the circumstances of his arrest were not immediately available Monday.
Among several other more recent arrests, Hatch served time in prison after a 2009 conviction on gun and drug charges.
Hatch, who has since been released from the county jail in California, has had numerous brushes with the law in Louisiana and elsewhere over the last two decades and has, in part, has turned those experiences into inspiration for his lucrative music career.
In 2021, he was arrested in Atlanta, accused of inciting violence and destroying property at a concert. He was booked on second-degree criminal damage to property, inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, property damage and criminal trespass.
Two years earlier, in 2019, he had been arrested in Coweta County, Georgia, on gun and drug counts, after deputies said they found over $20,000 in cash, along with marijuana and a firearm, in his car.
In 2012, Hatch was acquitted in Baton Rouge in an alleged murder-for-hire case.
The accused getaway driver, Adrian Pittman, pleaded guilty that same year to a reduced charge of manslaughter in the slaying that happened in 2009 and received a 20-year sentence.
Michael “Marlo Mike” Louding, the accused shooter in the case, was found guilty of first-degree murder at a separate trial in 2013 and sentenced to life in prison. Louding was charged in the shooting death of Terry Boyd through a window as Boyd sat on a sofa inside a Baton Rouge home on Oct. 21, 2009.
In 2011, Hatch was indicted, accused of trying to smuggle codeine into the State Penitentiary at Angola. At that time, he was under another indictment on a charge of conspiring to introduce illegal drugs into the Dixon Correctional Institute in Jackson.
Hatch, who formerly rapped under the name "Lil Boosie" and sometimes goes by "Boosie Badazz," began his career in the 1990s. Among his albums are "Bad Azz" in 2006, "Incarcerated" in 2010, "Penitentiary" in 2016 and a 2020 collaboration with the Dallas rapper MO3, titled "Badazz MO3", that appeared on the Billboard charts.
He is also known for the single "Zoom" and for a featured role on the song "Wipe Me Down" by rapper Foxx.