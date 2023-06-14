If your home or business in Baton Rouge catches fire, a new online platform launched Tuesday could help the fire department save your valuables and loved ones, city officials say.
Using the Baton Rouge Fire Department Community Connect online platform, Baton Rouge residents can now provide BRFD with important details in case a fire breaks out at your residence or place of business.
"Currently, when a fire truck responds to a residential home, our crews know very little about the layout or the occupants that are possibly inside," Baton Rouge Fire Chief Michael Kimble said. "With this program, the men and women of the Baton Rouge Fire Department will have firsthand knowledge of the floor plan of your home, the occupants that might need assistance, the names of your pets and many other valuable resources that will help our crews save lives and protect your property."
The program was launched as a partnership between the Baton Rouge Fire Department and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Residents and business owners can create a free account online and then enter the information they believe could be useful to firefighters if they respond to a fire at that location.
"Before they even arrive at the scene, firefighters can know exactly how many people live in your home, where bedrooms are located and any special medical conditions or mobility issues, information about your pets, hazardous utilities and emergency contacts," Broome said.
Calling the platform a "game-changer" for firefighters, Broome said she appreciates the commitment and enthusiasm from Kimble and BRFD in introducing the program to Baton Rouge.
"I'm incredibly proud of the fire department's Community Connect program," she said. "It is the first of its kind in our region and this same program has saved lives in other parts of the country. We are setting an example for others to follow, showcasing the innovative spirit that defines Baton Rouge."