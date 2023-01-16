The two entrances to an overhead walkway spanning Interstate 110 are now bright with colors of red, yellow, blue and green, thanks to an art project carried out Monday by volunteers in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
Before the effort, the gray, concrete walkway, enclosed on the sides and overhead with chain link fencing, looked strictly utilitarian.
Now, in a design provided by Baton Rouge artist Skinny Dope, the newly painted entrances give a happy welcome. The steps, walls and built-in concrete benches are drenched in color.
"It's something bright to look at," said Tierra Orange, a volunteer with City Year, a nonprofit AmeriCorps program that mentors grade-school students. "Small things can make an impact."
At the east end of the overhead walkway is the BREC Jewel J. Newman Community Center; Scotlandville High School sits near the west end of the overhead path.
On Monday's holiday from school, children played basketball inside the community center's gym. Outside, the volunteers started their work by putting on disposable gloves, to protect their hands from splashes of paint, and picked up a cup of paint — their choice of red, green, yellow or blue — and a paint brush.
Then they started painting.
Volunteers with The Wall Project, which helps create murals across the city, had been out on Friday to set up the project with outlines of the designs.
"This is an abstract design by the artist, so the volunteers won't feel overwhelmed," Ashli Ognelodh, the art coordinator with The Wall Project, said before Monday's work began.
Volunteers were also there from the Baton Rouge-based nonprofit Center for Planning Excellence, which provides planning for a variety of community projects throughout the state.
The same type of beautification project, with a different design by Skinny Dope, was also completed Monday at BREC's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Gus Young Avenue.
"The walkway looked a bit drab," said Ognelodh. "We wanted to choose a nice focal point that would attract people and make them feel happy and inspired."