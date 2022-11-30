Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s top deputy is departing her administration this week and will be replaced by Major General Glenn Curtis, the retired head of the Louisiana National Guard, Broome announced Wednesday.
Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel, a real estate developer and one-time candidate for mayor, will exit in a “seamless transition,” with Curtis beginning work Monday, according to Broome. Gissel said he will remain on the staff for a few weeks as Curtis gets up to speed.
"General Curtis brings a unique combination of professionalism and leadership throughout a 37-year career in the United States Army," Broome said. "I have no doubt that his personnel, planning, budgeting experience, as well as his oversight of major critical projects will shepherd ... city-parish government into a new season of efficiency, accountability and progressive change."
Curtis served under Governors Bobby Jindal and John Bel Edwards as the adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard from 2011 to 2020. The owner of JRC Development, LLC, he has led disaster responses across the southern U.S. coast for decades and led international missions in Central America, the Caribbean and the Middle East, including the recovery effort in Haiti following the 2010 earthquake. He was also deployed to Iraq in 2004, where he served as a senior administrator within the U.S. Army's effort to rebuild the country's infrastructure that was damaged by war.
"I look forward to bringing those experiences forward under (Broome's) guidance to continue to move East Baton Rouge forward," Curtis said.
The chief administrative officer is the person ultimately in charge of running day-to-day city-parish operations and serving as a go-between among the executive branch and the Metro Council.
Gissel is leaving the administration to "return his full-time attention to his businesses," Broome said. Broome thanked Gissel for his work over the past five years, calling him a "dedicated and committed" public servant.
"I really intend to work with the mayor and Glenn on using my knowledge to help move city government forward from the outside," Gissel said.
Gissel joined Broome’s administration in October 2017 and is a longtime Republican activist who led the state party as executive director from 1988 to 1992. He ran against Broome as a "no party" candidate in the 2016 mayoral primary.