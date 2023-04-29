Two brothers, a 9-year-old and a 6-year-old, found dead Saturday afternoon likely drowned in a pond near Independence, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The bodies of the boys, who are unidentified, were discovered by sheriff's deputies around 12:30 p.m. in a neighborhood pond on Deer Lakes Trail, according to a news release.
It was unclear how the brothers ended up in the water. They were last seen walking near the pond, according to the news release.
"Thankful for the men and women of so many partner agencies who worked tirelessly alongside the LPSO in an effort to provide aid to the brothers. Please keep this family in your thoughts & prayers," Sheriff Jason Ard wrote in a statement.