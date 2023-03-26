A Baton Rouge police helicopter crashed in West Baton Rouge Parish on Sunday, and two officers on board were killed.
The helicopter went down in a field off North Winterfield Road, near U.S. 190.
The coroner's office was at the scene.
Baton Rouge Police, State Police, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Acadian Ambulance, and other agencies responded to the crash.
In a news release Sunday afternoon, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome extended her "deepest condolences to the families and colleagues of the BRPD officers who tragically lost their lives today in a helicopter crash.
"These officers served our community with distinction and bravery, and we will forever be grateful for their service and sacrifice.
"We are working closely with the Baton Rouge Police Department to offer support for their investigation into the cause of this tragedy and to provide support to the families and colleagues of the fallen officers.
"We ask the community keep the families of the fallen officers in their thoughts and prayers, and we express our heartfelt gratitude to all of the first responder agencies who have been working tirelessly to support our city during this difficult time."
This is a developing story.