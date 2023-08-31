Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Thursday the permanent closure of an alleged "torture warehouse" used for narcotics investigations, along with the termination of BRPD's Street Crimes Unit and that a criminal investigation will take place.
The allegations stem from a federal lawsuit filed this week by 21-year-old Jeremy Lee, who claims that after being arrested in January he was taken to a warehouse facility officers referred to as the "BRAVE Cave." There, he was beaten so severely that the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison declined to admit him until he was taken to a hospital.
He was diagnosed with fractured ribs and other injuries.
BRPD said at a separate press conference earlier this week that the facility had been in use for decades to process "thousands of suspects" and evidence as part of narcotics investigations, and that there was "nothing secretive" about the facility.
Broome said the decisions were made in response to preliminary findings in the investigation into the activities that have taken place at the facility.
Street Crimes Unit personnel will be moved to uniform patrol, the mayor said.
This is a developing story.