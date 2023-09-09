A moment of silence, memorials carefully arranged: At the first home football game of the season on Friday night, the Brusly High School community remembered and grieved three of its students who have been killed in the past eight months.
In the stands and on the field, people stood for a moment of silence to honor 15-year-old Ja'Kobe Queen, who died on Sept. 1, the victim of a shooting at the first game of the season just a week before, at Port Allen High.
Just off the field and at other places in the stadium on Friday night, memorials had been set up to remember the deaths of two other Brusly High students. Friends and cheerleaders Caroline Gill and Maggie Dunn were killed when an Addis police officer ran a red light and crashed into their vehicle shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, in Brusly, authorities have said.
Both Queen and Gill would have turned 16 on Friday.
In a statement made after the fatal shooting of Queen last week, West Baton Rouge schools Superintendent Chandler Smith said, "In times like these, our entire community grieves. By loving and supporting each other, we will get through it.”