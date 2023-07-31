Burglars crashed a Ford pickup truck into a Prairieville gun store before dawn Monday and stole several weapons, sheriff's deputies said.
Ascensions Parish deputies are looking for the five males who rammed the entrance of Hebert Guns shortly before 4:21 a.m., Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement.
The burglars stole handguns and long guns before fleeing the store on Airline Highway. The crash caused extensive damage to the store, deputies added.
Anyone with information who can help detectives can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the sheriff’s anonymous tip line from any cellular device.
Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867). Tipsters must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.