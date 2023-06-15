Construction of the specialized bus route intended to provide speedy public transportation between north and south Baton Rouge is facing delays, but officials say it is currently only a handful of months behind schedule.
The route, which the city-parish is building, was planned to be in full operation by the last quarter of 2024. The city-parish is now aiming for that to happen by the summer of 2025, Capital Area Transit System officials said Thursday.
The $53.7 million CATS route will run from a new bus transfer center on Airline Highway to LSU’s campus, mostly via Plank Road and Nicholson Drive. It will have about 22 stations along the 10-mile route, which will include new sidewalks, bus lanes and other infrastructure to allow buses to quickly traverse the route.
The city-parish is currently working to secure right-of-way for the construction, but it needs to acquire more than was originally expected, slowing the start of construction, city-parish Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford said. Construction was scheduled to begin at the start of this year, according to the city-parish.
To accomplish that work, the Metro Council on Wednesday approved a supplemental agreement with the engineering firm managing the project that pays out an additional $516,276. The contractor, HNTB, has received more than $8 million from the city-parish for the project since the original contract was approved in September 2018. The supplemental agreement approved Wednesday was the fourth since the contract was first signed, according to city-parish records.
To construct the route, the city-parish is using state and federal grants, as well as funds from the city-parish MovEBR program and CATS. Once the route is completed, CATS will operate it.
Plank Road, which is a state-owned highway, is being transferred to city-parish ownership as a part of the project. The road is in poor shape and requires an overhaul to be able to support a bus rapid transit route, which is contributing to the delays and added costs, Raiford said.
"Plank Road needs to be totally redone," he said. "Now that it’s going to become our roadway, I want to make sure it’s done and it’s done right."
About 30 locations still need to be acquired before work can start, Raiford told the council Wednesday. The landing pads, or platforms that passengers use to board and disembark from the bus, also need to be redesigned, he said.
Officials hope to advertise the contract for the route's construction by early September before beginning construction shortly thereafter.
The construction timeline is close to overlapping with plans to close lanes on Interstate 10 for the state's widening project.
The bus rapid transit system will likely be built in stages to mitigate impacts to traffic along Plank Road and Nicholson Drive, Raiford said. But the I-10 widening is not expected to impact or further delay construction, Raiford added.
Once the route is built, CATS will operate specialized electric buses along it. Riders will enjoy faster commute times and more frequent service along the route, CATS Chief Operating Officer Cheri Soileau said.
"It will make a difference for the citizens because it will provide more frequent service, more direct service and spur development along Plank Road." Soileau said. "Ultimately, transit gives all people the ability to travel and to go to jobs, medical and schools, wherever they need to go. That’s what we’ll do with Bus Rapid Transit."