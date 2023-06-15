The $85 million land-based expansion of The Queen Baton Rouge casino is set to open in early fall.
Matt Shehadi, general manager of the property, currently known as Hollywood Casino, said Thursday during a media tour that the project “was on the 5-yard line.”
Work on the expansion started in August 2021, but the project was delayed by rising construction costs and the high levels of the Mississippi River. Because the casino is close to the levee, work can't go on when the river is over a certain height.
About 33,000 square feet are being added to the casino atrium by turning the valet parking area into indoor space. The riverboat's more than 750 slot machines and 18 table games will be moved onto land.
The Queen will feature a DraftKings sportsbook and Lit, a dedicated smoking patio with a bar and about 100 slot machines. The casino will have five restaurants and entertainment venues: Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken, 3 Woks Noodle Bar, Capitol Coffee Baton Rouge, 1717 and The Loft at 1717.
The expansion at The Queen will create about 100 new jobs. The casino has held two job fairs at its sister property, The Belle of Baton Rouge, and two more fairs will be held: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 23 and noon to 6 p.m. July 12.
Shehadi said about 20 people have been hired as a result of the first two job fairs. He expects more hires will come out of the next two hiring events, because those will be centered on hourly workers, such as food and beverage employees, players club representatives and valets.
Plans are to sell the current Hollywood Casino riverboat and for Viking River Cruises to use the dock for its Mississippi River voyages. Those cruises will regularly bring about 600 passengers to downtown, Shehadi said.