New Orleans Geological Society to meet Monday
The New Orleans Geological Society will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Zea's Rotisserie-Northshore, 110 Lake Drive, in Covington.
Michelle Johnson, a senior reservoir engineer for Cantium, and Chris Murley, a geoscientist for Cantium, will be the guest speakers.
Admission is $30 for members and $35 for guests.
To register, go to www.nogs.org/.
ACG to discuss Louisiana cannabis industry Tuesday
The Association for Corporate Growth will discuss the Louisiana cannabis industry at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday as part of its notable dealmakers speaker series.
John B. Davis, president of Good Day Farm Louisiana, which cultivates, processes and produces medical marijuana, and Randy J. Mire, founder and CEO of Capitol Wellness Solutions, will be the guest speakers.
The luncheon will be held at Restaurant August, 301 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans. Admission is free for association members, $65 for nonmembers. To register, go to acg.org.
Jersey Mike's Subs opens Denham Springs location
Jersey Mike’s Subs is open at 27800 Juban Road in Denham Springs.
Pete Amadeo is the franchise owner. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Jersey Mike’s has more than 2,300 locations nationwide.