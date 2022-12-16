The Advocate is hosting its 2023 Economic Outlook Summit on Jan. 5 at the Manship Theatre, featuring an in-person panel discussion and a meet-and-greet breakfast beforehand.
Business and community leaders will provide a forecast for the Baton Rouge-area economy in the year ahead from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. A continental breakfast will be served starting at 8 a.m.
The event will kick off with a statistical snapshot of how Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes are faring, highlighting both challenges and opportunities. Panelists will follow with a discussion on topics ranging from real estate and lending to education, tourism and health care.
Tickets for the event, which is sponsored by Entergy, are $20 plus fees. They can be purchased online at manshiptheatre.org/
On the panel are:
- Adam Knapp, president and CEO, Baton Rouge Area Chamber
- Thomas Delahaye, president and CEO, CST Multifamily Real Estate Services
- Jill Kidder, president and CEO, Visit Baton Rouge
- Willie E. Smith Sr., chancellor, Baton Rouge Community College
- Tre Nelson, director economic development and community initiatives, Ochsner Health
- Ginger Laurent, CEO, Louisiana Bankers Association
The panel discussion will be led by Business Editor Timothy Boone and Managing Editor Fred Kalmbach.